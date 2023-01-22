Rajiv Gandhi School in each HP constituency

Shimla: The HP Government has announced 68 “Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools”, one each in every Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, holding a meeting of senior officers of the Education Department, said these schools would be equipped with “cutting-edge technology.” He asked the officers to identify land for these schools. Besides a sports school and a sports college, an indoor stadium would be constructed in Jubbal-Kotkhai area, the CM said. He proposed new courses at HP Technical University, Hamirpur.
