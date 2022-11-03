Rajnath Singh seeks support for BJP at Arki rally

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that during the 2020 Indo-China conflict, the exemplary valour exhibited by the defence forces in giving a befitting reply to the neighbour will make it think twice before embarking on such a misadventure.

While addressing a poll rally at Arki in favour of BJP candidate Govind Sharma, Singh said, "Our defence export has risen from Rs 900 crore to Rs 3,000 crore and it would rise to Rs 40,000 crore by the end of 2025. India now is among the top 25 exporters from being among the top importers of defence equipment." He said it is the vision of PM Modi through the ‘Make in India’ campaign that has helped them achieve this.

He urged the voters to vote for the BJP and repeat its government in the state. The defence minister said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur deserved a second chance as he faced no corruption charges. He appealed to the people to support the BJP which “delivered what it promised”.

Singh said BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi had an emotional attachment with Himachal.

The minister said, "Respect for India has grown internationally under Narendra Modi. Even the WHO report lauded Modi’s handling of the covid pandemic. In Himachal, health infrastructure was expanded to cope with covid."