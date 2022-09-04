Rajnath to honour martyrs' families on September 26

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 3

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will honour the families of martyrs at Bharoli village in Kangra district on September 26 to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, said Lekhraj Rana, chief coordinator of the programme.

He said that the committee would contact about 2,000 families whose members had made the supreme sacrifice for the country while serving in defence and paramilitary forces. He added that the members of the programme committee would personally meet with the families of the martyrs to invite them to the function.

Rana said that it was the right time to honour

the contributions made by the brave soldiers of the state when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

He added that the committee had proposed to organise ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in 3,615 gram panchyats of the state to highlight the history of freedom struggle and educate the younger generation about the role of freedom fighters.

He said that the motive of the programme was to instil the spirit of patriotism among the citizens.