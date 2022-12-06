Rajpura woman found dead in Kullu

Kullu, December 5
The body of Avinash Kaur of Rajpura (Punjab) was found in her rented accommodation at Parganoo village in Bhuntar today. SP Gurdev Sharma said there were strangulation marks on her neck. He added, “Her husband Jai Singh on November 22 told the landlord that he was going home and would be back after four or five days.”
However, Jai Singh did not return and the landlord opened the room in the presence of the ward member and found the body.
