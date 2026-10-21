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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajput federation celebrates ‘Shastra Pujan’ on Vijay Dashmi

Rajput federation celebrates ‘Shastra Pujan’ on Vijay Dashmi

Deepak Chauhan calls for preservation of warrior traditions, recognition of Himachal’s martial heritage

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A group photo after ‘Shastra Pujan’ at GC Auditorium in Dharamsala.
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The Indian United Rajput Federation (IURF), Himachal Pradesh, celebrated Shastra Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi at the Government College Auditorium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Representatives of the federation’s units from across the district participated in the ceremony, dressed in traditional turbans and carrying weapons for ritual worship amid the chanting of sacred hymns.

Kuldip Thakur and Tek Chand Rana of the Rajput Kalyan Sabha, Himachal Pradesh, thanked Deepak Thakur and his team for initiating what they described as a historic effort to preserve the community’s traditions.

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Addressing the gathering and a subsequent press conference, Deepak Thakur emphasised on the importance of worshipping weapons, their annual maintenance and narrating stories of valour to inspire future generations. He urged the state government to acknowledge the sacrifices made by Kshatriyas in defence of the motherland through the centuries.

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He also called for greater recognition of historical figures such as Porus-the brave Katoch king, General Zorawar Singh and Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, highlighting their courage, patriotism and commitment to honour above personal safety. Deepak also urged the government to adopt a more considerate approach towards upper-caste communities, claiming that they increasingly felt alienated from the mainstream.

Shastra Pujan has deep roots in the hill region, where warriors traditionally worshipped and maintained their weapons after the monsoon. Prolonged exposure to moisture often caused rusting of swords, spears and firearms, making their upkeep essential. The practice has since evolved into a cultural tradition, celebrated with pride among the warriors.

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The IURF has also been associated with the installation and upkeep of statues commemorating historical figures across the state. Recently, it was in the news following the installation of a bust of Prithviraj Chauhan at a square in Dehra, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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