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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajput Mahasabha opposes action against Chamba school over play on reservation

Rajput Mahasabha opposes action against Chamba school over play on reservation

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Rajput Mahsabha leaders during a press conference at Mandi on Monday.Photo Jai Kumar
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The Rajput Mahasabha Himachal Pradesh has said that it would oppose any action against the management, teachers or students of a school in Chamba district over a theatrical performance that had sparked a controversy during a local social fair. It submitted a memorandum, addressed to the state government, to the Deputy Commissioner in Mandi on Monday.

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The issue was discussed during an emergency virtual meeting of the organisation, where members expressed concern over the controversy surrounding a play staged by the students of a school at Tissa.

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After the meeting, mahasabha president EKS Jamwal and Rajput Sabha Mandi president Dr Amar Singh Guleria issued a joint statement urging the state government to refrain from taking “unjustified action” in the matter.

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According to the mahasabha, the play was a creative attempt to portray various aspects of the reservation system and should be viewed as part of a democratic discourse. It said that expressing views on social issues through theatre, literature and other cultural platforms falls within the constitutional right to the freedom of expression.

Jamwal alleged that some groups belonging to a particular community were pressuring the district administration and the state government to initiate action against the school management and teachers. He claimed that such efforts were based on irrelevant arguments and could create social divisions.

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He said that punitive action against students, teachers or the school administration would not only be unfair but could also adversely affect the academic and creative environment in educational institutions. He added that the members of the general category had, from time to time, organised plays, seminars and awareness programmes to highlight issues they believed were related to their rights and opportunities. Such initiatives were intended to promote a democratic dialogue rather than hurt the sentiments of any community, he asserted.

The mahasabha warned that if any unjust action was taken against those associated with the school, it would be launch district-level protests. It also appealed to public representatives in Himachal Pradesh to clarify their stand on the issue. Several office-bearers of the mahasabha attended the meeting and expressed support for the resolution adopted.

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