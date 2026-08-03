Rajput Mahasabha seeks uniform aid for all schoolkids

The Rajput Mahasabha, Himachal Pradesh, along with its Kangra district unit, the Kshatriya Sabha, has expressed concern over what it described as the discriminatory distribution of school uniform assistance by the state government.

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In a joint statement issued here, Major General D.V.S. Rana (Retd.), Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Wing and former Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, urged the government to extend uniform assistance to all students studying in Classes I to VIII in government schools, irrespective of caste or category.

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Rana said the objective of a common school uniform is to foster equality, social harmony and constitutional values among children. He cautioned that any differentiation based on caste at such an early age could adversely affect students’ sense of fairness, inclusion and belonging.

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According to Rana, the Education Department is currently transferring Rs 600 directly into the bank accounts of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and girl students for school uniforms, while a significant number of students from the general category, the Rajput community and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are not receiving the benefit. The organisation maintained that such a policy could create a perception of inequality among children studying in the same classrooms.

The Mahasabha said its delegation had met the Chief Minister and the Education Minister on several occasions to raise the issue. It recalled that the Chief Minister had assured the delegation that no discrimination would be permitted among children on the basis of caste. However, it said, the matter remains unresolved.

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The office-bearers noted most students in government schools come from economically weaker, agrarian and middle-class families. Many parents, despite financial constraints, make efforts to ensure quality education for their children. Those unable to afford private schooling depend on government institutions and, in this context, denying uniform assistance to deserving students from the general category and OBC communities is inconsistent with the principles of social justice and equal opportunity, they said.