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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan slams Congress over ‘Centre ignoring state’ claims

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan slams Congress over ‘Centre ignoring state’ claims

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan. File
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Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of misleading the people of Himachal Pradesh by repeatedly claiming that the Centre was discriminating against the state and withholding its rightful share of funds.
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In a statement issued here, Mahajan said official records of the Central government clearly demonstrate that the Narendra Modi-led government has consistently extended support to Himachal Pradesh across various sectors. Referring to the education sector, he said the state had received nearly Rs 1,963 crore in Central assistance during the past three years, which, he said, disproves the Congress government's allegations.

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Citing an official communication from Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, Mahajan said substantial financial assistance had been provided to Himachal Pradesh under several flagship schemes of the Ministry of Education. These include the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana, STARS project, PM SHRI scheme and Ullas Yojana.

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He alleged that the Congress government was attempting to shift blame onto the Centre to cover up its own administrative shortcomings. According to him, the Central government has extended assistance not only in education but also in health, roads, drinking water, rural development, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Mahajan said the state government should explain why development works were not progressing at the expected pace despite receiving significant central funding.

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