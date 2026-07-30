Rajya Sabha MP Mahajan assures Chamba flood-hit families of rehab, relief

Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan on Thursday assured all possible assistance to families that had been affected by the recent rain disaster in Chamba district. He said that the Central Government and the state administration would ensure there was no shortfall in relief and rehabilitation measures. Mahajan expressed concern over the damage caused by heavy rainfall in Sultanpur, Sarol and adjoining areas and said that the BJP and the Central Government stand firmly with every affected family during this difficult time. He added that providing timely relief and rehabilitation to the affected families was his top priority.

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The MP spoke to the Chamba Deputy Commissioner and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He sought a detailed list of the affected families and urged the district administration to ensure transparency and promptness in damage assessment, relief distribution and rehabilitation so that no eligible beneficiary is left out.

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Flashfloods triggered by heavy rainfall on the night of July 27 had caused extensive damage in the Sultanpur area. Several houses and vehicles were damaged in the incident.

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Mahajan said that the district administration had already provided an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to two families whose houses were completely damaged. He urged the district administration to extend financial assistance to families whose homes and livelihoods had been affected, besides ensuring temporary shelter, food, drinking water and other essential facilities, wherever required.

Mahajan said that the Central Government had consistently supported Himachal Pradesh during natural disasters and would continue to extend all possible assistance.