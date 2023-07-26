Rajya Sabha passes bill to give tribal status to Hattee community in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, July 26
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to accord the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in the Upper House of Parliament by voice vote.
Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in December 2022.
Piloting the bill in Rajya Sabha, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the bill provides justice to the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.
He noted that with the passing of the bill, the ST population in Himachal Pradesh will go up to 5.5 lakh from 3.5 lakh currently.
The bill follows the recommendations of the Himachal Pradesh government that the Hattee community be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the state.
With the passage of the bill, the members of the Hattee community will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to the members of the Scheduled Tribes, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it
Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...
No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023
What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31
A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...
India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas
Remembers the bravehearts of Kargil conflict