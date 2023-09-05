Rakesh Kanwar Secretary Education, Abhishek Jain gets Finance, Planning

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

Rakesh Kanwar has been appointed as Secretary Education, replacing Abhishek Jain, in an administrative reshuffle here today. He will continue to hold the charge of Secretary Animal Husbandry and Language, Art and Culture.

Jain has been given the charge of the post of Secretary Finance, Planning, Economics and Statistics and 20 Point Programme and Labour and Employment. He is already holding the post of Secretary Home and Vigilance and Information Technology. Overall, eight IAS officers have been reshuffled.

C. Paulrasu has been given the charge of Secretary Agriculture. Paulrasu is also holding the charge of Secretary Administrative Reforms, Training and FA and the additional charge of Cooperation and Horticulture.

Priyatu Mandal, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, will also be Secretary Technical Education and Fisheries, and chairman, Himachal Pradesh Appellate Tax Tribunal Dharamsala.

Chander Prakash Verma has been appointed Director, Land Records, while Sandeep Kumar, Special Secretary (Technical Education) will also hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, Departmental Enquiries, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla,

Lalit Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Baddi Barotivala Nalagarh, will also hold the charge of Managing Director, HP Minorities Finance and Development Corporation, relieving Pradeep Kumar Thakur of this additional charge. Manesh Kumar has been posed as as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Dev.)-cum-Project Director, (DRDA), Hamirpur.

