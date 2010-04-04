Rakesh Pathania initiates infra works worth Rs 5 cr in Una

UNA, MARCH 27
Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania today laid the foundation stone or dedicated sports and education infrastructure projects worth Rs 4.92 crore to the public in the Una. He was accompanied by Satpal Singh ‘Satti’, chairman of the State Finance Commission.
Pathania dedicated to the public a newly constructed sports stadium in Dehlan village, on which Rs 1 crore has been spent. Besides, he laid foundation stones for sports stadiums at Behdala and Jalgran panchayats, at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore and Rs 1.37 crore. He also inaugurated additional classroom sections at Government Senior Secondary School, Behdala, constructed at Rs 1.13 crore.
Pathania said Una was being developed as the sports hub since it had rail connectivity, which was a must for organising national-level tournaments. Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar, who hails from Una district, had been given a cash award of Rs 1 crore and very soon, he would be offered the post of a gazetted officer in the state Sports Department, the minister stated.
Pathania announced Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a sports complex at Santoshgarh Nagar Panchayat and assured that the demand for laying a basketball synthetic court in Dehlan village would be considered.
