Rakesh Singha lists priorities ahead of Budget Session

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

Spelling out his priorities ahead of the Budget session, the lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha said he would question the government on the issues like the creation of Swarn Aayog, policy for outsource employees, anomalies in revised pay scales, the issues of 108/102 Contract Workers Union, OPS and matters related to horticulture.

Citing the case of some 108/102 workers who have been thrown out job after almost decade-long service, Singha said the government had been exploiting the outsource employees. On the contentious issue of old pension scheme, Singha said a committee was formed a committee on pension in the last Assembly Session but the committee was yet to make any decisions or recommendation on the issue. Singha said he would also raise the issues of apple growers, mainly the one pertaining to the import of apple. —