Rallies banned in Shimla today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Public rallies, processions, demonstrations, raising of slogans, playing of band have been banned in Shimla tomorrow in view of dharna/chakka jam to be organised by the Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan, the Dev Bhumi Saran Morcha and the Swaran Samaj.

District Magistrate Aditya Negi today issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on the report of the SP that they had planned to organise dharna/chakka jam in the city on March 16.

The orders will be in force in 50 metres on the periphery of the Secretariat, Chhota Shimla, Raj Bhawan, the High Court, the Chief Minister’s residence (Oak Over ), MLA hostel, 500 mts from the Tutikandi parking to Victory Tunnel, the AG Office Chowk to Boileauganj via Chaura Maidan and Dhalli Bazaar to Nigam Vihar via Sanjauli.

However, the order will not be applicable to vehicles of government servants on magisterial/law and order duty and other government officials, fire service(s).

The order will remain in force for the entire day and the violation of this order will be punishable in accordance with law.