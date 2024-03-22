Rallies to be videographed to keep an eye on campaign expenditure

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 21

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, permission will not be given to hold election rallies on the premises of government educational institutions. Giving this information, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said apart from the campuses of educational institutions, it was necessary to take permission for rallies at other places so that appropriate measures could be taken to streamline law and order.

Campus rallies prohibited In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, permission will not be given to hold election rallies in the premises of educational institutions. A monitoring committee has also been constituted to keep an eye on the expenditure. — Hemraj Bairwa, KDC

He said a provision has also been made for videography of election rallies so that the expenditure incurred on election rallies can also be estimated. He added that the rates for tents, chairs, sound equipment etc. have also been fixed for the rallies and the political parties and candidates would have to detail the expenses of such rallies.

He said the expenditure limit for a candidate has been fixed at Rs 95 lakh and cannot be spent more than this. In this regard, an expenditure monitoring committee has also been constituted to keep an eye on the expenditure. Besides, observers will also be appointed on behalf of the Election Commission so that fair and free elections can be conducted.

He added that wall writing, posters, banners and other publicity materials of political parties should not be put up on public places, railway stations, post offices, airports, bridges, government buses, government buildings, and poles of electricity and telecommunication departments, buildings of urban bodies.

He said names can be included in the voter lists up to ten days before the nomination, for this a voter awareness campaign has also started across the district to enrol eligible voters in the voter list.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Lok Sabha