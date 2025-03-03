Rally against drug abuse to be held on Women’s Day
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Himachal Gyaan Vigyan Samiti, in collaboration with the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), will host an awareness session and a rally aimed at combating the rising drug abuse in the state. The event will also highlight the pivotal role of women, particularly mothers, in the fight against the drug menace.
