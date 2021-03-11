Rally can’t help BJP win elections in Himachal: Congress

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 30

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Shimla tomorrow would not be able to save the BJP from defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Agnihotri, while addressing a Block Congress meeting at Fatehpur in Kangra district today, said there was poor governance in the state during the past four years.

He said this was the third rally of the Prime Minister that the state government was organising. Earlier, rallies were held at Mandi and Dharamsala but the government could not get a financial package from the Central Government to bail out the state from the financial crisis.

He alleged that the government machinery was being misused for the rally and the administration had been tasked with moblising crowds, especially MGNREGA, ASHA and anganwari workers.

Agnihotri said the state’s debt had gone beyond Rs 80,000 crore due to financial mismanagement. Later, addressing mediapersons, Agnihotri alleged that the government had complicated the police constable recruitment paper leak case.