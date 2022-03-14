Rally to honour soldiers in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, March 13
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur addressed an ‘Aabhar Rally’, organised to honour soldiers and their kin at Chowki in Hamirpur on Sunday.
He said India has a strong leader and a powerful Army that can save the country from any aggression. Our soldiers gave a befitting response to the Chinese army in the Galwan Valley.
