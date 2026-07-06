Ram Mandir donation row: Congress to launch statewide protests in Himachal

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Addressing mediapersons after the conclusion of the party's two-day organisational meeting in Shimla on Sunday, HPCC General Secretary Vinod Zinta said the matter was discussed in detail and the party had decided to take it to the people through statewide protests. He said devotees had contributed their hard-earned money for the temple and the alleged theft had deeply hurt their religious sentiments. "We will question the BJP's silence over the issue during these protests," Zinta said.

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The meeting also focused on the party's preparations for the Assembly elections due next year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Himachal Pradesh several times over the next three months. Preparations are underway to organise a series of public rallies, which are likely to mark the beginning of the party's election campaign in the state.

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On the concluding day of the meeting, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil held separate review meetings with the party's frontal organisations and departments, including the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, Kisan Congress, Seva Dal, Scheduled Caste Department and Minority Department. She emphasised that these organisations play a vital role in strengthening the party and warned that laxity in their functioning would not be tolerated.

Patil directed that executive committees of all frontal organisations be constituted at the earliest, with preference given to committed and active workers capable of devoting adequate time to organisational work. She also asked office-bearers to function in close coordination with the HPCC and effectively implement its directives.

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The HPCC Connect Centre also became operational on Sunday. Patil described it as the party's "third eye", saying it would monitor organisational programmes and activities across the state.