Ram Subhag made CM’s Adviser for a year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 31

The government has appointed 1987-batch IAS officer Ram Subhag Singh as Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for one year, on his retirement today.

As per the order, Ram Subhag in his capacity as the Adviser shall advise the Chief Ministers on policy matters related to the power sector and boosting milk production and its procurement.

In a major administrative reshuffle following the retirement of some senior bureaucrats, the government ordered the posting and transfer of eight IAS and 14 Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers. Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue, Forest and Tribal Development) will also hold the additional charge of Jal Shakti Department. Amitabh Awasthi, Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, who retired today, was appointed Chairman of the Commission on Water Cess on Hydro Power Generation.

Dr Amandeep Garg, Secretary, Personnel, would hold the additional charge of Secretary, Forest, relieving Onkar Sharma of the charge. Abhishek Jain, Secretary Education, shall hold the additional charge of Home and Vigilance, relieving Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of the charge.

C Paulrasu, Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Training, will hold the additional charge of Horticulture. Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, has been given the additional post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, relieving Rajesh Sharma of the additional charge. Chander Prakash Verma, Special Secretary, Revenue, shall hold the additional charge of Special Secretary, Industries.

Manesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sirmaur, has been posted as Special Secretary, Finance, while Naveen Tanwar, Divisional Officer, Civil, Kangra, has been posted as ADC, Chamba.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu