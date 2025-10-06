Rambo of Palampur: The soldier who fought till his last breath

In the misty valleys of Palampur, where valour is part of the soil, a legend was born on May 24, 1969. Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, son of Subedar Major Rulia Ram Walia and Rajeswari Devi, grew up watching his father don the olive green with pride. From his earliest days, he wanted to follow in those bootprints.

Schooled at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra (Himachal Pradesh), Sudhir was disciplined, driven and destined for service. He cleared the NDA in his first attempt, the first of many missions he would complete with quiet efficiency. Commissioned from the Indian Military Academy into the 4 Jat Regiment, he wore the uniform with humility, never fanfare.

Becoming the commando

Early in his career, Major Walia served with the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka, where he tasted real combat. His calm under fire and leadership in the field caught the eye of senior officers. Soon, he was chosen for one of the toughest postings in the Indian Army, the 9 Parachute (Special Forces), an elite unit built for impossible missions.

In the harsh terrains of Jammu & Kashmir, his team often operated in militant disguise — moving silently through forests, ambushing insurgents and striking deep behind enemy lines. Within the ranks, he became known as “Rambo”, for his courage, stamina and instinct for survival.

In 1997, he was sent to the United States for specialised training. There, his peers called him “Colonel”, a nod to his maturity and professionalism. He even had the rare honour of addressing officials at the Pentagon, representing the sharpest edge of India’s Special Forces.

A mind as sharp as his aim

Major Walia wasn’t just a warrior — he was a man of intellect and warmth. General VP Malik, the then Chief of Army Staff, who had him as his ADC twice, wrote that Sudhir was “alert, responsible and deeply mature.” Off duty, he was known for his laughter, his songs in Hindi, Punjabi and Himachali, and his ability to make every room brighter.

He carried a quiet sense of duty toward his family — a retired father, a late mother he adored, a handicapped brother and a younger sister in college. A bachelor by choice, he believed he had a bigger family to protect — his men, his nation.

The call of Kargil

When the Kargil War erupted in 1999, Major Walia was serving in Delhi. Yet his heart was on the frontlines. He requested General Malik to let him rejoin his unit. Malik, respecting his spirit, agreed.

Soon, he was back in the rugged heights, helping plan and oversee operations that drove Pakistani intruders out of Indian territory. His return wasn’t just professional, it was personal. He was home among soldiers, where he belonged.

The last mission: Hafruda Forest, August 29, 1999

The Kargil War had officially ended a month earlier, but Kashmir’s forests still hid enemies. On August 29, Major Walia led a search and destroy mission in the Hafruda Forest of Kupwara. With just five commandos, he went deep into militant territory to root out a heavily armed group.

In the gunfire that followed, he killed six militants single-handedly. Bullets tore through his stomach, but he refused to back down. Even as he lay bleeding, he continued issuing commands — calm, precise, unyielding.

Only when the mission was over, 35 minutes later, did he allow his evacuation. He was airlifted to the base hospital, but succumbed to his injuries en route.

A legend immortal

General Malik later wrote in his book ‘From Surprise to Victory’: “On August 29, 1999, the nation lost a gallant and specially gifted soldier. My loss was personal.”

For his extraordinary valour, leadership and supreme sacrifice, Major Sudhir Kumar Walia was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Palampur, already the land of the brave, home to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Captain Saurabh Kalia and Major Somnath Sharma (PVC) — added another immortal name to its roll of honour.

Today, his story echoes beyond the Himalayas — in every soldier who salutes the tricolour, in every child who dreams of the uniform.

Legacy of a life well lived

Major Walia’s courage wasn’t a moment. It was a lifetime. He lived with discipline, led with compassion and died with honour. His bravery didn’t end in battle — it continues in the hearts he inspired.

He reminds us that the true spirit of India doesn’t wear medals. It carries them quietly — in scars, in silence and in sacrifice.