Rameshwar Thakur to head Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Shimla, August 25
Rameshwar Thakur, IGP, will be the new Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).
The government issued a notification today. He will get a term of six years or till he attains the age of 62, whichever is earlier.
The government also issued a notification of two members whose appointment had been notified earlier. These two are retired IAS officer Rakesh Sharma and Col Rakesh Sharma (retd). The members too get the same tenure.
However, a change has been made as far as the third member is concerned. As per a fresh notification, Dr Nain Singh, who retired from the Department of Education in Himachal Pradesh University in June, has been made member in place of Prof OP Sharma, whose name had figured in the last notification. Besides the three new members, Dr Rachna Gupta is the fourth member whose term will get over in January 2024.
Rameshwar has served in the Prime Minister’s security for nine years and was honoured with the President’s Medal in 2016. He joined the police service in 1990, prior to which he served in the Army.
Members are
IAS officer Rakesh Sharma (retd), Col Rakesh Sharma (retd), Dr Nain Singh, Dr Rachna Gupta
