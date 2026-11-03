Rampant and unscientific mining in the lower areas of Palampur, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur and Sulah subdivisions of Kangra district has emerged as a major threat to the region’s fragile ecology. Extraction of sand, stones and gravel from rivers and rivulets, coupled with large-scale hill cutting and deforestation, is causing extensive environmental degradation.

The growing number of stone crushers and unchecked excavation in riverbeds have disturbed the natural drainage system, damaged riverbanks and accelerated soil erosion. Heavy machinery, including JCBs and tippers, is routinely deployed in several khuds to extract construction material, raising serious concerns over their ecological health.

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The Neugal, Binwa, Gaj, Baner, Awa, Bathoo, Mol and Bhiral khuds are among the water sources facing the impact of quarrying. Degradation of their catchment areas has also affected the natural flow of streams and reduced groundwater recharge, threatening the region’s long-term water security.

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The damage is not confined to river ecosystems. Continuous excavation has weakened riverbanks and disturbed the habitats of aquatic organisms. The removal of vegetation and cutting of hills have further exposed fragile mountain slopes to landslides, particularly during the monsoon.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, more than 7,000 hectares of land in Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur subdivisions have been affected by quarrying and other construction-related activities. The consequences are particularly alarming in the Neugal Khud, which passes through Palampur town and supports several drinking water and irrigation schemes.

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The Kirpal Chand Kuhal, which irrigates nearly 100 villages across 30 panchayats in Palampur, Bhawarna and Daroh blocks, is also threatened by continuous quarrying in its catchment areas. The Charnamati and Lower Baijnath kuhals, serving 15 panchayats, are similarly vulnerable.

The impact is also reflected in the declining water levels of local streams. Last summer, many khuds reportedly dried up as early as April and May, leaving residents facing drought-like conditions. These streams collectively feed nearly 200 drinking water supply schemes in Kangra district.

Another major concern is the increasing flow of silt into the Pong Dam reservoir. BBMB officials have repeatedly expressed concern over deforestation and unscientific mining in the catchment areas of Kangra and Mandi districts, warning that excessive silt could reduce the reservoir’s storage capacity and operational life. The situation has raised questions about the effectiveness of the regulatory mechanism. Despite repeated complaints and requests from various government departments, illegal mining continues at several locations.

Environmentalists believe that unless scientific mining practices are enforced, river ecosystems protected and hill cutting regulated, the region could face serious consequences, including water scarcity, loss of biodiversity, soil erosion and increased vulnerability to natural disaster