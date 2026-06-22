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Home / Himachal Pradesh / RAMPing up: Himachal Industries Dept holds workshop on tech-powered MSMEs

RAMPing up: Himachal Industries Dept holds workshop on tech-powered MSMEs

‘RAMP’ programme aims to use AI, IoT & machine learning to modernise MSME ops

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 07:57 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Extension Officer Dhiman said MSMEs must adopt smart technologies to become future-ready.
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The Department of Industries on Sunday organised an awareness workshop on the ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance’ (RAMP) programme at Damtal in Nurpur, drawing participation from entrepreneurs and industry representatives from Damtal and Malot.

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The workshop was presided over by Kushal Dhiman, Extension Officer, Department of Industries, Indora. The primary objective of the workshop was to sensitise entrepreneurs associated with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on smart manufacturing practices and the importance of adopting ‘Industry 4.0’ technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency and competitiveness.

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Addressing the participants, Dhiman explained that ‘Industry 4.0’ represented the fourth industrial revolution, integrating smart digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial processes and transforming conventional factories into smart manufacturing units. He said the revolution was driven by interconnectivity, automation and data exchange, and emphasised that MSMEs must adopt smart technologies to become future-ready. He also encouraged industrial units to make effective use of government support and participate in such initiatives for sustainable growth.

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During the workshop, Tushar Saini, an expert from Central Electronics Limited (CEL), highlighted the role of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), smart manufacturing, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) in modernising MSME operations, improving product quality and enhancing equipment effectiveness.

The RAMP initiative, supported by the Ministry of MSMEs, aims to strengthen business ecosystems, promote technology upgradation and build the capacity of industries to become globally competitive. The session also discussed various schemes, toolkits and support mechanisms available under the RAMP programme to facilitate digital transformation among enterprises in the state.

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