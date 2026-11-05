Rampur bids tearful farewell to Nand Lal

Nand Lal (72), four-time sitting Congress MLA and former SPG officer who remained in the protection of Congress president Sonia Gandhi while serving in the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), was laid to rest in his native village of Deothi in Rampur today.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and several ministers, legislators and senior Congress leaders attended the cremation to pay their last respects.

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Nand Lal, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, was serving as Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission at the time of his demise. He had also served as Chief Parliamentary Secretary.

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Before entering politics, he served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), from where he took voluntary retirement in 2007 to join active politics. During his service, he commanded an ITBP battalion in insurgency-affected Kashmir. He also served in the elite SPG, where he was part of the security detail protecting then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Chief Minister Sukhu reached Rampur, offered condolences to the bereaved family and placed a wreath on the mortal remains. Recalling his association with Nand Lal, Sukhu described him as a soft-spoken, humble and logical person. “When I met him at Chamiyana Hospital two days ago, doctors told me that his blood pressure was very low. The next morning, he passed away,” the Chief Minister said.

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He credited Nand Lal with playing a significant role in the overall development of Rampur and creating infrastructure facilities in the region. Sukhu, along with his Cabinet and the Congress party, expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Known for his gentlemanly conduct, humility and impeccable integrity, Nand Lal’s demise has evoked widespread grief. A video clip of him reciting the lines, “Tum agar bhool bhi jao humko, yeh haq hai tumhe, meri baat aur hai, maine toh mohabbat ki hai,” at a recent function has also gone viral on social media following his death.