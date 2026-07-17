Rampur bus accident: Narrow road, land subsidence blamed for mishap

A technical inspection team of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has identified land subsidence and narrow road as the likely factors behind the accident involving an HRTC bus near Kothadhar in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district on July 15. Three people were killed while several others were injured in the accident.

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A Division-Level Inspection Committee, headed by the Divisional Manager, Shimla, inspected the accident site on July 16. The committee inspected the accident spot and observed that the road width at the site was only 2.63 metres, while the bus width was 2.34 metres, leaving a residual carriageway width of merely 29 centimetres. The inspection found that the outer side of the road had subsided, resulting in inadequate support to the carriageway. According to the committee, the rear portion of the bus slipped towards the valley due to the subsided road edge, following which the vehicle rolled down around 150 metres.

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During the examination of the vehicle, the committee found all major components generally associated with road accidents - including front leaf spring, brake system and brake pressure pipes - in proper working condition.