Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stone of Rs 24.6 crore projects in Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine developmental projects worth Rs 24.66 crore in the Rampur Assembly constituency in Shimla district today while presiding over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations. He also inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Rampur, said that the people of the constituency had a special place in his heart and sought their support in the upcoming Assembly elections. He added that the Congress was a sinking ship and all its senior leaders were leaving the party. Anand Sharma had resigned from a Congress committee for the Assembly elections after he was ignored.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the famous Bhima Kali temple at Sarahan, near Rampur.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a heliport at Rampur. He said that the state government was determined to develop a network of heliports to improve air connectivity and give a boost to tourism. “The Rampur heliport has been built at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore while its administrative approval, and expenditure and technical sanctions are of Rs 7.38 crore,” he added.

He said that the work on the heliport having a total area of 12,130 square metres was started in 2020 and was completed this month under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN-II of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He said that flights thrice a week on the Shimla-Rampur-Shimla route were started in December 2021. At present, the one-way fare on this route was Rs 3,275, he added.

He said, “The heliport has modern facilities such as CCTV camera security installation, VIP lounge, parking, OPS and fire station, security hut, UG tank, watch tower, perimeter fencing illumination, reception counter, heliport manager office, ticket counter etc.

Thakur said that recently, the government had sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for the extension of helicopter services to Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district and also to Chamba under the UDAN scheme to provide connectivity to remote tribal areas of the state.

