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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rana, Ashish could not see Hamirpur district's development: Congress

Rana, Ashish could not see Hamirpur district's development: Congress

Says both leaders primarily responsible for the attempt to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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“Rajendra Rana and his protégé Ashish Sharma are two individuals who were never pleased with the development of Hamirpur district,” said Suman Bharti, president of the District Congress Committee, while addressing mediapersons. He added that whenever someone from Hamirpur secured a high-ranking position, whether it be former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal or current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, both Rana and Sharma opposed them. He said that both leaders were primarily responsible for the attempt to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also belongs to Hamirpur district. Bharti added that the Chief Minister had brought development works worth thousands of crores of rupees to the district, including a medical college, sports complex, bus stand, HPTDC hotel, five Rajiv Gandhi Day boarding schools, heliports and CBSE schools, but a caucus of BJP leaders in Hamirpur could not see this. Bharti said that the statements of Ashish Sharma and Rajinder Rana were a reflection of their frustration following the growing popularity of the Chief Minister. Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Board, was also present on the occasion.

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