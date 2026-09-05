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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rana clears UGC-NET (history) with 219 rank

Rana clears UGC-NET (history) with 219 rank

Completed Class X from Amar Shanti Model Public School, Sihoti, Khundian

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Shubham Rana
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Shubham Rana of Khundian tehsil in Kangra district has secured the All India Rank of 219 in the UGC-NET History examination, with an impressive 99.6658871 percentile. Rana, a resident of Samehal village in Nahlian gram panchayat of Khundian tehsil, comes from a family with a strong connection to the local community. Rana had completed Class X from Amar Shanti Model Public School, Sihoti, Khundian, and Class XII from Government Senior Secondary School, Nahlian.

He subsequently did postgraduate studies from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has also cleared the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) preliminary examination 2025.

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