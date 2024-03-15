Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana dares Himachal CM to bring White Paper on jobs

Shimla, March 14
Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana has challenged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to bring out a White Paper on the number of jobs offered to the youth in the past one year.
He claimed that the youth had played a vital role in voting the Congress to power but they had been ignored and forced to come out on the street during the 14-month rule of the Sukhu government.
Rana alleged that when he raised the matter related to the youth, the Chief Minister started humiliating him. “The government started discriminating against my Assembly constituency in development works as well,” he said.
