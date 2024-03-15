Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana dares Himachal CM to bring White Paper on jobs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana has challenged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to bring out a White Paper on the number of jobs offered to the youth in the past one year.

He claimed that the youth had played a vital role in voting the Congress to power but they had been ignored and forced to come out on the street during the 14-month rule of the Sukhu government.

Rana alleged that when he raised the matter related to the youth, the Chief Minister started humiliating him. “The government started discriminating against my Assembly constituency in development works as well,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu