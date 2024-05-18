Randomisation process held in Reckong Peo

Our Correspondent

rampur, May 17

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the second randomisation was conducted in the presence of representatives of political parties at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here yesterday.

District Election Department officials informed these party representatives about the intricacies of the voting process through EVM machines and provided them information about various technical aspects as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Kinnaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma called upon the political parties to motivate people to vote.

On this occasion, Pooh Additional District Magistrate Vinay Modi, Kalpa Assistant Election Officer and SDM Shashank Gupta, Kalpa Tehsildar Kanchan Thakur, Tehsildar Kulwant Singh and other officials were also present.

