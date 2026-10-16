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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ranital toll barrier sparks village revolt, 7 panchayats demand exemption

Ranital toll barrier sparks village revolt, 7 panchayats demand exemption

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Pradhans from seven panchayats stage a protest at the Ghatta toll plaza.
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The Ghatta (Ranital) toll barrier has triggered resentment among residents of seven adjoining panchayats, with elected representatives staging a dharna and demanding a blanket exemption for people living within an 8-km radius.

They questioned the imposition of steep, recently hiked toll charges on the incomplete Kachhiari-Shimla four-lane highway, calling the levy an unjustified burden on local communities.

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Pradhans and other Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives from Dhamed, Takipur, Daulatpur, Ranital, Bhagwar, Har Jalari and Janthankar panchayats unanimously backed the demand. In a representation to the Project Director, NHAI, Hamirpur, they sought immediate intervention and relief for residents on both sides of the toll barrier.

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The protesters maintained that the toll plaza had become a ‘Lakshman rekha’, dividing villages, agricultural holdings and access to essential facilities. Residents, they argued, should not be forced to pay every time they cross the barrier to reach their fields or attend to routine needs. They appealed to the district administration to intervene, warning that continued denial of relief could compel them to refuse compliance with toll collection norms.

The agitation has intensified amid repeated protests against toll collection on a highway where several stretches of the proposed four-lane project remain incomplete. The representatives questioned the rationale for imposing the increased toll burden while commuters continued to face the limitations of unfinished infrastructure.

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Earlier, the Kangra SDM had stated that the toll-operating company had sought five days to address the issue. The period has elapsed, but the protesters said their demand remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, Kangra MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj has assured the villagers that he would take up the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to find an amicable solution. Speaking to The Tribune, he said the issue would be resolved within 15 days.

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