Rape on marriage pretext, 2 FIRs in Manali in a week

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 7

The Manali police have registered two rape cases in the last one week, DSP KD Sharma said. In the first case, a woman alleged that a Mumbai youth raped her on November 2021 in Manali on the pretext of marrying her.

The girl, who belongs to Shahdara in Delhi, alleged that she had come to Manali to spend holidays in June 2021 and she stayed in a hotel where she met the accused, Sanjay Bishnoi, who belongs to Ville Parle in Mumbai. The complainant alleged that Sanjay enticed her to join as a manager in his new hostel.

The DSP said the complainant stated that she accepted the offer and officially joined her new job on October 14, 2021. The accused repeatedly gave her promotions and raped her in November, 2021 and kept making physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, the victim alleged. When the girl asked him to marry her, the accused stated that he was already married and could not marry her. A case was registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

In another case, a zero FIR (allows victims to file complaints at any police station regardless of the crime’s location) was registered in Dwarka police station in Delhi on April 12 by a girl against one Shubham Singhal (28) of Bhiwani district in Haryana, presently residing at Zirakpur near Chandigarh.

She said they had been friends since college days. They came to Manali in 2015 and maintained physical relations till 2023. The complainant said now the accused was not ready to marry her. The accused had been arrested and would be produced in the court, the DSP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali #Mumbai