Raped mentally ill woman gives birth

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 3

A mentally challenged woman, belonging to the Panchrukhi area of Kangra district, was allegedly raped by an unidentified person.

The victim, who was later found to be pregnant, delivered a child on April 28. The incident came to light after the victim’s brother informed the local panchayat. He later lodged a complaint at the Panchrukhi police station in this regard on Tuesday.

On the basis of his complaint, a case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC. However, no one has been arrested in the case so far. “As the girl is mentally challenged, she couldn’t reveal any details about the incident or the person who raped her,” the SHO said.

A counsellor of the local police was called to the spot. She tried talking to the victim, but she couldn’t give any statement. The victim has been bedridden for the past few years and is unable to speak or walk at the moment.

Villagers said the victim’s brother had raised suspicion on two persons in the neighbourhood and disclosed their names to the police.

Meanwhile, a number of Panchrukhi residents held a protest today and demanded action against the culprits.

Victim unable to identify culprit