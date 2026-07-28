Rapid urbanisation is transforming Palampur’s green landscape, with disappearing deodar trees, shrinking open spaces and unchecked construction threatening the ecological identity of state’s iconic Tea Town

Rapid urbanisation in Palampur and its surrounding areas has emerged as a major environmental concern, with experts and residents warning that the town’s rapidly disappearing green cover could permanently alter the character of one of Himachal Pradesh’s most picturesque hill stations.

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Unregulated construction, shrinking open spaces and the large-scale loss of mature trees have raised serious questions about the sustainability of the town’s development model.

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Known as the “Tea Town of Himachal Pradesh”, Palampur has long been admired for its sprawling tea gardens, towering deodar trees and the snow-clad Dhauladhar range. However, over the past decade, residential colonies, commercial complexes and multi-storey buildings have steadily replaced green spaces, giving rise to what environmentalists describe as “concrete jungles”.

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Residents allege that there is little effective monitoring of tree felling and lopping during construction activities. They claim that the Municipal Corporation, Forest Department and other regulatory agencies have failed to enforce environmental safeguards, allowing unchecked urban expansion at the expense of the town’s ecological balance.

Among the most visible casualties of this rapid urbanisation are the century-old deodar trees that once defined Palampur’s landscape. Planted during the British era nearly 175 years ago, these trees formed an integral part of the town’s identity. Local residents estimate that more than 200 deodar trees have been felled, uprooted or have dried up over the past decade.

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Several prominent locations, including the PWD Rest House premises, Municipal Corporation office, Rotary Bhavan, the old bus stand and the SDM office complex, have witnessed a sharp decline in tree cover. Residents say many of these trees disappeared without any systematic effort to investigate the causes of their decline or replace them through fresh plantation.

Environmentalists also question the effectiveness of annual plantation drives conducted under the Van Mahotsav programme. Although senior government officials and public representatives participate in ceremonial tree-planting events every year, they say little attention is paid to the maintenance and protection of saplings. As a result, many plantation sites are neglected and only a small proportion of saplings survive to maturity.

Environmentalists Subhash Sharma, Neelam and Kulbhushan Ralhan, who have long campaigned to protect Palampur’s natural heritage, expressed concern over the pace of urban expansion.

“Palampur’s population is currently around 60,000 and is expected to reach nearly 70,000 within the next five years. Indiscriminate human activity has pushed us to the brink of environmental chaos. Unless immediate corrective measures are taken, the town may lose its ecological identity forever,” one of the environmentalists said.

Former Engineer-in-Chief of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Jatinder Katoch also expressed concern over the region’s environmental degradation. He said Palampur possesses a rich pool of experienced professionals — including scientists, engineers, retired civil servants and academicians — who should be involved in shaping the town’s future.

“Scientists, engineers, senior politicians and civil servants who have settled in Palampur should contribute their expertise through public-private partnerships for sustainable development. We have the knowledge and capacity to educate citizens, assist the government and work with environmental organisations to protect the town’s fragile ecosystem,” Katoch said.

Nestled in the foothills of the Dhauladhar range, Palampur has long been regarded as one of Himachal Pradesh’s most attractive hill towns and a preferred destination for visitors seeking peace, greenery and a pollution-free environment. Conservationists warn that if unchecked construction and the loss of green cover continue, the town could gradually lose the natural beauty that has earned it national recognition.

Former IAS officer Chamel Singh urged the state government, Municipal Corporation, Forest Department and urban planning authorities to adopt a comprehensive green development policy. He called for stricter regulation of construction activities, protection of heritage trees, scientific urban planning, mandatory compensatory plantation and regular monitoring of green spaces.

He said balancing development with conservation was the only way to ensure that Palampur retains its unique identity while meeting the needs of its growing population