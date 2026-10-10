Rare feat: Pangi surgeon stitches hope

In a remarkable medical feat, a surgeon at Civil Hospital, Killar, in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Pangi valley has successfully reattached the severed finger of a two-year-old child, overcoming a shortage of essential supplies and limited medical resources.

The child, a resident of Mindhal village, suffered a complete finger amputation after it was crushed in a door at home. Dr Vishal Sharma, the lone specialist posted at the hospital, performed the delicate procedure in about 45 minutes to an hour, with assistance from Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) Sagar Puri.

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“The child is now fine. Blood circulation in the finger is normal, and he can move it. The sutures have also been removed,” Dr Sharma said.

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Finger reimplantation is a complex procedure requiring specialised expertise, appropriate equipment and surgical supplies, he said. With the required sutures unavailable at the hospital, Dr Sharma arranged them himself to ensure timely treatment.

The family was offered the option of taking the child to a higher medical institution. However, the financial burden and difficult journey from Pangi made the referral challenging. Given the urgency of the injury, Dr Sharma decided to operate at Killar rather than risk a delay that could have caused tissue necrosis and reduced the chances of saving the finger.

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Reaching Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, or AIIMS-Bilaspur from the valley can take nearly 22 to 24 hours through difficult mountain terrain, making emergency referrals particularly challenging.

The successful surgery has highlighted both the importance of specialist medical services in remote areas and the constraints under which local healthcare personnel work. The Civil Hospital, Killar, caters to a population of more than 25,000, yet Dr Sharma remains its only specialist.

A state award recipient, Dr Sharma has served in the valley for several years, often handling emergencies beyond his specialisation, including cases requiring anaesthesia, gynaecological care and general medical treatment. He has also treated complex trauma cases involving severe burns and bear attacks.

Healthcare access becomes even more difficult during winter, when heavy snowfall and the closure of mountain passes can cut Pangi off from the rest of the country for nearly six months.

While the toddler’s recovery marks a significant achievement, shortages of specialist staff, essential supplies and advanced facilities underline the urgent need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the valley.