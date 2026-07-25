Rare leopard cat rescued from roadside pole near Nahan

What began as faint cries from a roadside telephone pole along the National Highway near Nahan ended in the successful rescue of a rare leopard cat after alert passers-by informed the Forest Department. The unusual incident occurred at Sain Ki Ser (Jangirug), where commuters noticed repeated sounds and movement from inside a hollow iron pole. Suspecting that a wild animal was trapped, they alerted forest officials, who launched a rescue operation. A team led by Range Forest Officer Prem Kanwar found the animal lodged deep inside the pole, which was embedded in the ground. As there was no direct access to the trapped feline, a JCB machine was used to carefully excavate the surrounding area before the pole was removed. After a rescue operation lasting several hours, the animal was safely extricated without any injuries.

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Initially believed to be a leopard cub, the animal was later identified by Divisional Forest Officer, Nahan, Awani Bhushan Rai as a leopard cat, a small and elusive wild feline found in the Himalayan region and rarely sighted in the area.

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Forest officials said the leopard cat had been kept under observation. The department would first attempt to trace its mother and release it back into its natural habitat. If reunification was not possible, the animal would be shifted to a wildlife rescue centre for rehabilitation and care.

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Officials credited the successful rescue to the prompt response of local residents and the coordinated efforts of the Forest Department, highlighting the importance of public vigilance in wildlife conservation.