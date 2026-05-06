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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rare May snowfall in Dhauladhars brings chill, rainfall cools Kangra

Rare May snowfall in Dhauladhars brings chill, rainfall cools Kangra

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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Tourist destinations, including Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur, Bir Billing, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour, witnessed a sudden change in weather, with a distinct chill replacing the recent warm conditions. File
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A fresh spell of snowfall in the upper reaches of the Dhauladhar Range — unusual for May — along with overnight rain in parts of Kangra district has led to a sharp dip in temperatures, bringing early winter-like conditions to several hill towns.

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Tourist destinations, including Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur, Bir Billing, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour, witnessed a sudden change in weather, with a distinct chill replacing the recent warm conditions.

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According to the India Meteorological Department, Dharamsala and adjoining McLeodganj recorded 25.5 mm rainfall overnight. Palampur received 10.2 mm, Kangra 18.4 mm and Chamba 4 mm.

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Minimum temperatures dropped significantly, settling at 16.5°C in Dharamsala, 9.8°C in McLeodganj, 11.5°C in Palampur, 15.3°C in Kangra, 16.8°C in Chamba, 8.6°C in Dalhousie and 13°C in Bharmour.

Intermittent showers continued through the morning, while dense fog enveloped higher reaches, reducing visibility and enhancing the wintry conditions. Snow-clad peaks of the Dhauladhar range drew tourists and photographers.

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The sudden weather shift brought relief from recent warm and humid conditions in the region. Tourism stakeholders said the rare May snowfall could lead to a surge in visitor footfall over the coming weekend.

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