Rare neighbours: Sambar sighted in Himalayan musk deer’s habitat

A rare wildlife phenomenon has unfolded in the remote Gamgul Siyabehi Wildlife Sanctuary of Chamba district, where camera traps have captured images of a sambar deer in a habitat already known to support the endangered Himalayan musk deer — two species that typically occupy very different ecological zones. The unexpected sighting has intrigued wildlife officials, who believe it may indicate changing habitat use in the Himalayas, possibly driven by climate change or increasing overlap between ecological niches. Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Chamba, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, says that sambar deer are generally found in lower-elevation forests with dense vegetation and water sources, whereas musk deer inhabit higher-altitude alpine and sub-alpine forests with steep, rugged terrain.

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“The presence of sambar in Gamgul Siyabehi can be due to migration triggered by climate change or it may indicate that the habitats of the two species are beginning to overlap. Chamba’s sanctuaries experience relatively little human interference, allowing the wildlife to thrive and move across landscapes,” he says.

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Jamwal adds that an equally remarkable finding has emerged from the nearby Kalatop-Khajjiar Wildlife Sanctuary, where camera traps have now confirmed the presence of three deer species — sambar deer, Himalayan musk deer and barking deer — within the same landscape, despite each species generally being associated with different habitats.

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Officials say that the camera traps in the Kalatop-Khajjiar sanctuary captured adult and sub-adult male sambars visiting a waterhole. Their activity was recorded largely during evening and night hours, suggesting the species remains highly elusive in Himalayan forests.

The latest sighting in the Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary further strengthens evidence that sambar may be gradually expanding its range into higher Himalayan landscapes.

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Sambar is the largest deer species in South Asia and plays a vital ecological role as a primary herbivore, influencing forest vegetation and ecosystem dynamics. It is also an important prey species for large carnivores such as leopards and tigers. However, habitat loss, hunting and forest fragmentation have caused population declines across parts of its range.

On the other hand, the Himalayan musk deer, one of the most elusive mammals of the Himalayas, inhabits dense sub-alpine forests and alpine scrub, usually at elevations above 2,500 metres. Unlike the large-bodied sambar, the solitary musk deer is much smaller, lacks antlers and is known for the musk gland found in males, which has made the species a target of poaching. While sambar deer is listed as endangered in the IUCN Red List, musk deer is listed as endangered.

Located in the Pir Panjal range of Salooni subdivision in Chamba district, the 108.40-square-kilometre Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary lies at elevations ranging from 1,800 metres to 3,900 metres and shares boundary with the Kathua and Doda regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Its dense temperate forests, alpine meadows and rugged terrain provide refuge to several Himalayan species, including musk deer, Himalayan black bear, leopards, gorals and a rich diversity of pheasants.

Interestingly, the sanctuary derives its name from Hangul or the Kashmir stag, which once inhabited these forests and was a favoured sports species of the erstwhile Chamba royals. Though there has been no confirmed record of Hangul in the sanctuary for decades, the arrival of another large deer species has excited wildlife managers, who see it as an encouraging sign of the ecological health and connectivity of Chamba’s protected forests.

Wildlife officials say that continued camera-trap monitoring will help determine whether sambar has established a resident population in the Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary or is using it as part of a wider movement corridor through the forests of the north-western Himalayas.