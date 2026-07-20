DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rare neighbours: Sambar sighted in Himalayan musk deer’s habitat

Rare neighbours: Sambar sighted in Himalayan musk deer’s habitat

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:10 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A sambar deer captured on a trail camera in the Gamgul Siyabehi Wildlife Sanctuary of Chamba district.
Advertisement

A rare wildlife phenomenon has unfolded in the remote Gamgul Siyabehi Wildlife Sanctuary of Chamba district, where camera traps have captured images of a sambar deer in a habitat already known to support the endangered Himalayan musk deer — two species that typically occupy very different ecological zones. The unexpected sighting has intrigued wildlife officials, who believe it may indicate changing habitat use in the Himalayas, possibly driven by climate change or increasing overlap between ecological niches. Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Chamba, Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, says that sambar deer are generally found in lower-elevation forests with dense vegetation and water sources, whereas musk deer inhabit higher-altitude alpine and sub-alpine forests with steep, rugged terrain.

Advertisement

“The presence of sambar in Gamgul Siyabehi can be due to migration triggered by climate change or it may indicate that the habitats of the two species are beginning to overlap. Chamba’s sanctuaries experience relatively little human interference, allowing the wildlife to thrive and move across landscapes,” he says.

Advertisement

Jamwal adds that an equally remarkable finding has emerged from the nearby Kalatop-Khajjiar Wildlife Sanctuary, where camera traps have now confirmed the presence of three deer species — sambar deer, Himalayan musk deer and barking deer — within the same landscape, despite each species generally being associated with different habitats.

Advertisement

Officials say that the camera traps in the Kalatop-Khajjiar sanctuary captured adult and sub-adult male sambars visiting a waterhole. Their activity was recorded largely during evening and night hours, suggesting the species remains highly elusive in Himalayan forests.

The latest sighting in the Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary further strengthens evidence that sambar may be gradually expanding its range into higher Himalayan landscapes.

Advertisement

Sambar is the largest deer species in South Asia and plays a vital ecological role as a primary herbivore, influencing forest vegetation and ecosystem dynamics. It is also an important prey species for large carnivores such as leopards and tigers. However, habitat loss, hunting and forest fragmentation have caused population declines across parts of its range.

On the other hand, the Himalayan musk deer, one of the most elusive mammals of the Himalayas, inhabits dense sub-alpine forests and alpine scrub, usually at elevations above 2,500 metres. Unlike the large-bodied sambar, the solitary musk deer is much smaller, lacks antlers and is known for the musk gland found in males, which has made the species a target of poaching. While sambar deer is listed as endangered in the IUCN Red List, musk deer is listed as endangered.

Located in the Pir Panjal range of Salooni subdivision in Chamba district, the 108.40-square-kilometre Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary lies at elevations ranging from 1,800 metres to 3,900 metres and shares boundary with the Kathua and Doda regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Its dense temperate forests, alpine meadows and rugged terrain provide refuge to several Himalayan species, including musk deer, Himalayan black bear, leopards, gorals and a rich diversity of pheasants.

Interestingly, the sanctuary derives its name from Hangul or the Kashmir stag, which once inhabited these forests and was a favoured sports species of the erstwhile Chamba royals. Though there has been no confirmed record of Hangul in the sanctuary for decades, the arrival of another large deer species has excited wildlife managers, who see it as an encouraging sign of the ecological health and connectivity of Chamba’s protected forests.

Wildlife officials say that continued camera-trap monitoring will help determine whether sambar has established a resident population in the Gamgul Siyabehi sanctuary or is using it as part of a wider movement corridor through the forests of the north-western Himalayas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts