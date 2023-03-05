Rash driving led to Bilsapur bus mishap, allege passengers

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, March 4

Rash driving was the main reason behind the bus accident that left one student dead and 40 others injured in Bilaspur district yesterday, said girl students, who were travelling in the ill-fated bus.

The private Volvo bus (HR 38 AB0007) carrying 44 persons, including students and staff members of two Delhi-based colleges, had overturned near Kunala village on the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

All passengers, who had started from Delhi on March 2 evening, were shifted to the Volvo bus at Murthal when they stopped for dinner at Sukhdev Dhaba.

Delhi-based Kamala Nehru College student Kanhari Pinge said the driver was driving the bus rashly in the plains and he continued to do so even in the hills. Some passengers even asked him to drive carefully, but to no avail. Many students had changed their seats as the bus swerved too much while negotiating road curves, she added.

Tavishi Singh, another occupant of the bus, said that the bus overturned suddenly, creating a loud noise. Local people were very helpful. They started evacuating the injured from the bus immediately. The police, administrative officials and the doctors at the hospital were also very supportive. Kanhari and Tavishi were discharged from the hospital today.

Bilaspur Additional SP Rajender Kumar Jaswal said that the police had registered a case of rash driving against driver Manish Kumar under Sections 297 and 337 of the IPC. The driver was arrested and later released on bail, he added.