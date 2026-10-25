Rashi wins silver at national U-23 athletics championship

Rashi, a student of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Memorial Government College, has brought laurels to the college and the district by winning a silver medal at the national games, which concluded in Jaipur on October 18. The young athlete received a rousing welcome on her arrival at the college today.

Rashi, a second-year M.A. (Hindi) student, won the silver medal in the 1,500-metre race at the Under-23 National Athletics Championship.

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Sangeeta Singh, principal of the college, said Rashi had achieved success at the national level through her hard work and commitment. She added that Rashi’s achievement served as an inspiration to other students, demonstrating that significant goals could be attained through strong willpower and regular practice. She expressed hope that Rashi would continue to excel, bringing further pride to the college and the state. The principal also appreciated the guidance and efforts of Rashi’s coach, Rajendra, and Dr Pawan Kumar Verma, head of the Department of Physical Education.

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In recognition of Rashi’s achievement, the college principal, Sangeeta Singh, and staff members, including Pawan Verma, Kanika, Krishna, Gadkaram, Prakash Thakur, Neena Kumari, Rajendra, Arun Kashyap, Harsha and Apurva, jointly contributed Rs. 21,000 as an incentive to honour the young athlete. The Departments of Physical Education and Commerce also made contributions to encourage Rashi.