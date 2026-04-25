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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rashly-driven vehicle overturns in Kullu, 22 passengers injured, driver booked

Rashly-driven vehicle overturns in Kullu, 22 passengers injured, driver booked

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 08:49 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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The rashly-driven vehicle overturned after the driver lost control over the wheel near Kannadu Kainchi in Nirmand tehsil of Kullu district on Friday.
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As many as 22 passengers were injured, including two seriously, after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kannadu Kainchi in Nirmand tehsil of Kullu district on Friday evening. The seriously injured passengers were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla.

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According to Nirmand SDM Jagdeep Singh Kanwar, Diwan Chand, a resident of Kimcha village in Nirmand tehsil, was driving the vehicle (HP-26B-2744) at a high speed and in a negligent manner. The injured passengers said that the driver lost control over the wheel and the vehicle first collided with another one and then overturned on the road. The accident led to panic but local residents immediately launched a rescue operation. Local administration officials rushed to the spot and joined the relief and rescue operations. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances and private vehicles.

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The SDM said that the two seriously injured persons had been provided with a relief of Rs 5,000 each. He added, “Other passengers sustained minor injuries and 18 of them were discharged after treatment while the others are expected to be discharged after their medical check-up.”

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The police have registered a case against the driver under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Brow police station. An investigation was underway to determine the exact causes of the accident.

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