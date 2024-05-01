Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party picks nominees for 3 LS seats

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 30

Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party president Rumit Thakur today announced the party candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Himachal.

Addressing mediapersons here today, he said “both national parties – the BJP and the Congress — are trying to ignore the problems of the common people by focusing on the issues of Hindutva and Sanatan in the four Lok Sabha seats of the state while the cattle are roaming helplessly on the roads. In such a situation, considering the functioning of both the parties, the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party has decided to field its candidates on all four Lok Sabha seats as the third option.”

Announcing the candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats in Himachal, Rumit Singh nominated Narender Kumar Luhakhra, who belongs to Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district, as party candidate from Mandi seat. Apart from this, social worker Jagdeep Thakur, a resident of Swarghat, has been nominated from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency and Bhuvnesh Sipahiya has been nominated from Kangra district.

Rumit said the candidate for Shimla parliamentary seat will be announced after two-three days.

