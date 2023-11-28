Rates of sand, gravel go up in Palampur region

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 27

Soon after the government announced the resumption of operation of stone crushers in the state, the owners of crushers in the Palampur region have hiked the rates of sand and gravel by 40-50 per cent. As per a notification issued last week, the state Industries Department has allowed 47 of 129 stone crushers, which were closed following flashfloods in the Beas during the last monsoon to resume operations.

The multi-sector expert committee constituted to study the impact of illegal mining by stone crushers in the Beas river basin had recommended that only 50 crushers should be allowed to start operations.

After the stone crushers started operations, the prices of sand in Kangra district have gone up from about Rs 55 to 70 per cubic feet. Likewise, the prices of gravel have increased from Rs 30 per cubic feet to Rs 45 per cubic feet. Since only a few stone crushers have been allowed operation in Kangra district, they are exploiting the situation in the absence of any check from the district authorities.

District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia said fixing of rates of sand and stone did not fall in his purview. It is always notified by the government from Shimla.

Jaisinghpur SDM Sanjiv Thakur also stated that only state geologists had power to fix the rates. He said he would take up the issue with the Kangra Deputy Commissioner to contact higher authorities in this regard.

Steep hike

These prices are without mining forms (M-Form). If one needs an M-Form signed by the authorised persons, then Rs 5 per square feet would be charged extra.

