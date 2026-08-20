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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rathore row: Himachal Congress sends show-cause notice to Khachi, seeks explanation for remarks

Rathore row: Himachal Congress sends show-cause notice to Khachi, seeks explanation for remarks

Kehar Singh Khachi, who is considered close to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been given a week to file his response

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:53 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Kuldeep Singh Rathore. File photo
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The Himachal Congress has issued a show-cause notice to Kehar Singh Khachi, vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation, over his remarks against senior party leader Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

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“We have sent a show-cause notice to Khachi, asking him why he made such a comment and why action should not be taken against him,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) secretary Vinod Zinta.

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Khachi, who is considered close to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been given a week to file his response.

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During an Independence Day function at Theog, Khachi had remarked that “not even 11 people knew Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore in the area. All Congress people got together and he became the MLA.” His remarks did not go down well in the party.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, in particular, came out openly in support of Rathore. In a lengthy social media post, the Minister described Rathore as a strong and distinguished leader who had risen through the ranks to become the state Congress president and an AICC spokesperson.

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The Minister said that Rathore had done a remarkable job as state Congress president and had mentored young workers and leaders. “His vision, strong organisational capabilities and spirit of public service are an invaluable asset to the state and the Congress party,” he wrote.

While the party has issued a notice to Khachi, it appears to be taking a more cautious approach towards senior Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who has repeatedly questioned certain appointments in the HPCC. Upset over some of the appointments, particularly that of Nigam Bhandari as president of the Kinnaur District Congress Committee, Negi has repeatedly described some of the appointees as the “BJP’s B team and sleeper cells” within the party. “We are not aware of Negi having made any such statement. We will find out if he has issued any such statement,” said Zinta.

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