Himachal Congress chief rules out change in leadership

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

Kuldeep Rathore, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, today ruled out the possibility of leadership change, while stating that the high command would not repeat the mistake it made in Punjab as an experiment.

“Since the possibility of the Assembly elections being advanced remains high, the Congress high command will never repeat the mistake it made in Punjab,” he claimed. The experiment done in Punjab had damaged the party’s poll prospects.

Same victory team The team, which ensured victory in the Solan and Palampur MC poll and four Lok Sabha and Assembly segments, will not be changed. —Kuldeep Rathore, HPCC President

Rathore’s remarks came in the backdrop of AICC president Sonia Gandhi meeting leaders from Himachal early this week. There had been speculation that the high command could bring about major changes in the party organisation.

Rathore minced no words in expressing his displeasure at a section of the media stating that there would be leadership change in the state. “For the last three years, the Congress has worked on ground which resulted in the party winning all four bypoll,” he said. The organisation is strong and geared up to take on the BJP in the Shimla MC poll.

“The team, which ensured victory in the Solan and Palampur MC polls and four Lok Sabha and Assembly segments, will not be changed,” he claimed. He had toured the state and the membership campaign was under way.

Replying to a query on people deserting the Congress to join AAP, he said everyone was free to take his decision, but it was not right to be so ambitious. Accusing the BJP regime of ignoring Shimla district, the HPCC president said the Congress would win the Shimla MC elections and restore the lost glory of the capital town.

He said the Congress would contest the MC poll and highlight the shortcomings of the government.

“The Congress had, no doubt, fared badly in the recent poll but the fact is that it remains steadfast on ensuing the integrity and secular fabric of the nation,” he added.