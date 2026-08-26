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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rathore suspects international conspiracy to destroy state’s apple industry, demands probe

Rathore suspects international conspiracy to destroy state’s apple industry, demands probe

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:09 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Theog MLA
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Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday raised concern over the quality of imported pesticides and apple planting material and called for an inquiry to whether there could be an international conspiracy to damage the indigenous apple industry of Himachal Pradesh. “We are getting complaints about some imported pesticides such as plant growth regulators and planting material. Why would advanced apple-producing countries give us their latest pesticides and planting material? We need to see if there is some conspiracy to damage our apple industry,” Rathore said while speaking during a Calling Attention Motion during the monsoon session in the Assembly. Rathore said that a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, had recently pointed out that the spray schedule prepared for apple growers contained pesticides that had been banned abroad. “We need to find out why such pesticides are being imported and included in our spray schedule,” he added.

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He said that the quality of imported planting material was also questionable and that there were concerns over their quarantine process. “Is it possible that these countries are dumping their obsolete plants in our country?” he asked. Rathore also questioned whether the University of Horticulture and Forestry was conducting enough research to develop indigenous varieties.

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Rathore said that growers, who used an expensive plant growth regulator in their orchards, suffered massive damage. “The growers used it for developing elongated fruit but the results were poor. The growers bought it for around Rs 16,000 per litre but suffered immense damage,” he claimed, adding that the Department of Horticulture had filed a complaint in the matter with the Vigilance Department.

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Rathore said that adverse weather and rising input costs had significantly reduced profits, forcing the youth of apple-growing areas to seek small jobs. He added that the department should ensure quality pesticides for growers and that the price of culled apple purchased under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) be raised from Rs 12 per kilogram to Rs 15 per kilogram. He also demanded that formalities for the growers selling up to 200 bags of apple be kept to a minimum.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while responding to the motion, said that only pesticides approved by the Central Insecticides Board were included in the spray schedule. He added that the planting material was imported under the quarantine regulations of the Central Government. As for the quality of pesticides, the minister said that the growers could buy pesticides from departmental centres instead of purchasing them from the market.

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Negi said that the growers should use only pesticides recommended in the spray schedule and should buy them from departmental outlets or from dealers licensed by the department. “Besides, the growers should opt for the Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure they get compensation for their losses,” he added.

Are obsolete plants being dumped in India

Why would advanced apple-producing countries give us their latest pesticides and planting material? Is it possible that these countries are dumping their obsolete plants in our country? — Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Theog MLA

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