Ration bags found abandoned in Hamirpur forest

PTI

Hamirpur, February 19

Twenty-four ration bags supplied through fair price shops were found abandoned in the Paplah forest here with locals alleging that the ration of the poor was being wasted.

The incident has created problems for the Departments of Food and Supplies and HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, the agencies that supply ration to the fair price shops as its functioning has come under question.

Surendra Kumar, former ‘up-pradhan’ of Papalah panchayat, demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Sanjeev Verma, regional manager of the HP Civic Supplies Corporation, said the matter would be investigated thoroughly and the guilty would be brought to book.