Rattan takes charge as AG

Shimla, December 21
Anup Kumar Rattan took charge as the Advocate General (AG) of the state here today. He later met Chief Justice AA Sayed and other judges of the High Court. It was a courtesy call.
The state government had yesterday issued a notification regarding Rattan’s appointment as Advocate General with immediate effect.
The Governor on Tuesday cleared the recommendation of the state government for Rattan’s appointment as Advocate General and Chief Secretary RD Dhiman issued the notification. Rattan was appointed after the government accepted the resignation of Ashok Sharma, who had been Advocate General since December 30, 2017.
Rattan is practising in the High Court of Himachal Pradesh for the past 24 years. He had done LLB from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, and enrolled as an advocate in 1998. He also remained Additional Advocate General from 2012 to 2017 and the Standing Counsel of Central Government.
