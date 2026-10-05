Rave parties make a discreet comeback in upper Dharamsala, but away from public view

While Kullu and Parvati valley have been grabbing headlines over rave parties following the High Court crackdown, a similar trend appears to be quietly re-emerging in the upper Dharamsala region, albeit in a more discreet form.

Instead of the open-air, forest-based parties once associated with Dharamkot and Bhagsu Nag, organisers are increasingly shifting to indoor venues and closed networks to keep such gatherings away from public view.

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In the past two months, Kangra police have busted two alleged rave parties in the upper Dharamsala belt, recovering drugs and liquor. The investigations have also indicated that the events were allegedly promoted through social media platforms and closed online groups.

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The latest raid took place during the intervening night of September 13 and 14 at a backpacker hostel in upper Dharamkot. Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by DIG (North) Soumya Sambasivan raided the premises in the early hours and recovered small quantities of four types of contraband — chitta, opium, charas and cannabis.

The raid followed another action on August 23, when Kangra police, again led by Sambasivan, busted an alleged rave party at a cafe in upper Bhagsu. Contraband and liquor were recovered from the premises. Investigators also found that the event had allegedly been advertised through social media and closed online groups.

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The two cases point to a shift in the character of rave-party culture in upper Dharamsala. The gatherings are no longer necessarily large, open events held deep inside forests and accessible through word of mouth. Instead, organisers appear to be opting for smaller indoor events where entry can be controlled and information about the venue shared only with selected participants.

This marks a departure from the rave culture associated with upper Dharamsala villages during the 2000-2010 decade. Dharamkot, Bhagsu Nag and adjoining far-flung villages in Shahpur subdivision had emerged as popular destinations for international backpackers, particularly Israelis and Europeans, and developed a reputation for their alternative lifestyle and psychedelic music culture.

During that period, electronic music parties were often associated with full-moon nights, forest clearings and secluded mountain locations. Parties could continue through the night, away from the main settlements, with organisers relying on word of mouth, messages and informal networks to keep locations from becoming widely known.

The surrounding forests and rugged terrain provided natural cover. With restrictions on loud music at night and growing complaints from residents, organisers often moved away from established settlements to secluded locations. What began as an alternative music and backpacker culture gradually attracted greater police attention as allegations of drug use and illegal liquor consumption became associated with some of these gatherings.

By the latter part of the decade, repeated police interventions and heightened scrutiny had pushed the open-air rave culture into decline. Raids, restrictions on late-night music and growing awareness of drug networks operating around some parties made it increasingly difficult to organise large gatherings in the open.

Yet, the latest cases suggest that the culture may not have disappeared completely but changed its methods.

The forests that once provided anonymity are now being replaced by closed premises, while flyers and word-of-mouth networks have given way to social media accounts, private groups and digital invitations. For the police, this creates a different challenge — identifying a gathering before it takes place rather than responding to a visibly large crowd in a remote forest.

The renewed activity comes at a time when the state police are intensifying their campaign against drugs and authorities are keeping a closer watch on rave-party culture in Himachal’s tourist destinations. With Kullu and Parvati Valley already under heightened scrutiny, the recent Kangra raids indicate that upper Dharamsala, too, remains on the radar.

For a region that once became synonymous with full-moon forest parties, the emerging trend is markedly different — quieter, smaller and more difficult to detect, but still drawing the attention of law enforcement.